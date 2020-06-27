$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Nokia Oyj reported sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $25.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $26.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NOK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.34. 40,903,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,728,964. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,104 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Comments


