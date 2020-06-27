51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $68.58. 74,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of 51job by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 51job by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.