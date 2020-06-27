$580.91 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report $580.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.39 million. Colfax reported sales of $908.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

