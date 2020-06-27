Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,904 shares of company stock worth $945,580. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. 617,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,967. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

