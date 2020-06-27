Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.81 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.02486502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.02486024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00467623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00690475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00583918 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

