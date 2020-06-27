Ag Growth International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TSE:AFN traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,270. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$229.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 2.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Maslechko acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$158,700.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

