Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $38.87 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Radar Relay. Aion has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $6.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.01792172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00167777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00107123 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 429,683,147 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin, BitForex, IDEX, Kyber Network, DragonEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

