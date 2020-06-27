Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 1,239,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,811. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

