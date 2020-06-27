Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ALYA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

