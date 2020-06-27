Amon (AMN) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $809,807.40 and $5,093.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.05012503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,185,846 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.