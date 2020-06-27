AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $4,518.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

