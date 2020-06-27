Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPTA. ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 114,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

