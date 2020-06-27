Analysts Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Post ($0.19) EPS

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 234 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 548,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.95. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Consol Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Consol Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

