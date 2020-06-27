Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.65. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,580 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

SIMO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 347,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

