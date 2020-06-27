Analysts Anticipate Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

VGR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,927. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vector Group by 132.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vector Group by 283.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,733 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

