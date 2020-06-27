Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $18.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $81.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.73 million, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,653. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

