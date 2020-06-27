Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 121,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,331. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

