Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%.

CWCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 121,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 136,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.