Analysts Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). RadNet posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 75.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $116,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 363.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

