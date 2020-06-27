Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $326.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $568.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 1,096,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

