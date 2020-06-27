Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 181 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,781. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $77,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Harte Hanks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

