Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 196 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 70.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

TCFC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 30,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Community Financial Cor has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

