Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) PT at C$0.93

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.93.

CFW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CFW stock remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 724,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

