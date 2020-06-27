Analysts Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price at $7.63

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

CERS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $1,220,553 in the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,413 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,799,000 after acquiring an additional 944,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 800,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 457,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

CERS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.86. 3,516,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,040. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

