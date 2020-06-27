Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $68.50

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 458,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,178,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

