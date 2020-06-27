Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $26.33

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $369,729.36. Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $22.61. 145,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,117. The company has a market cap of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.75.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

