Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $30.60

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Nomura upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,414. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.