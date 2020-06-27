Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $30.60

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Nomura upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,414. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

