Analysts Set SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$36.25 on Monday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

