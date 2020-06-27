Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $56.11

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WTFC traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 525,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

