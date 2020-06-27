Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $56.11

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of WTFC traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 525,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
