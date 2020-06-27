Analysts Set Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $29.36

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:DAO remained flat at $$36.00 during trading hours on Friday. 135,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,524. Youdao has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Youdao by 250.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $10,850,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

