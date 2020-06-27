Analyzing RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) & Dine Brands Global (NASDAQ:DIN)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Dine Brands Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.64 $19.17 million $2.31 5.47 Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 0.70 $104.35 million $6.95 5.61

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 4.57% 12.26% 5.66% Dine Brands Global 10.72% -48.19% 5.43%

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RCI Hospitality and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.98%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Risk & Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats RCI Hospitality on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

