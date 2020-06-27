Apollon Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,424.92 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Apollon has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $5,424.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054256 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

