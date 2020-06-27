Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ARDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 3,354,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,509. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,292. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Analyst Recommendations for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit