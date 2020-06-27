Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ARDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 3,354,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,509. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,292. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

