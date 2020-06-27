Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $27,219.06 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Arion has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $27,219.06 and approximately $143.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.01787283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00167760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00106494 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,601,507 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

