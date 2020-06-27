ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $655.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00466133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,605,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

