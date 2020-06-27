Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 1,913,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,031. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.