Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 1,913,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,031. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
