Atonomi Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and BitForex. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $69,588.36 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.05012503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

