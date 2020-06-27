AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,216.46 Average PT from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,216.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $1,104.93. 243,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,067.49. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 62.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

