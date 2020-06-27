Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.76 ($95.24).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BAYN traded down €1.14 ($1.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €66.79 ($75.04). 4,892,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.65 and its 200-day moving average is €65.39. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit