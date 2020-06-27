Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.76 ($95.24).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BAYN traded down €1.14 ($1.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €66.79 ($75.04). 4,892,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.65 and its 200-day moving average is €65.39. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

