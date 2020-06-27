Beacon Trading Up 33.2% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $13,756.64 and $79.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00476252 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026733 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00080080 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009946 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006668 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

