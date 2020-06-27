BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.05012503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

