Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $124.04 million and $14.02 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Crex24 and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004926 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000628 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Exrates, Bithumb, Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Indodax and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

