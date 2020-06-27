Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.90 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00090239 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BitFlip, Binance and C2CX. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $142.53 million and $34.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00578801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00074575 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000782 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Braziliex, Koineks, BitFlip, Bithumb, Indodax, TDAX, Bitsane, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Exmo, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Graviex, Ovis, DSX, Binance, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, Coinone, QuadrigaCX, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Zebpay, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, Coinnest, Crex24, C2CX, Bit-Z, Bitlish, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

