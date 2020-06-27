BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $574,150.56

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $574,150.56 and $24,530.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00583918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00075052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,263,972,695 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex, Exrates, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

