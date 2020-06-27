BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,269 shares of company stock worth $18,566,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

