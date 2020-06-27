Bloom Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and AirSwap. Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

