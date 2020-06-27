Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 1,164,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,591. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

