BMO Capital Markets Boosts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $82.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

