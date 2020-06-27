Brokerages Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report sales of $7.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $28.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

CPTA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,327. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

