Brokerages Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report sales of $7.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $28.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
About Capitala Finance
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
