Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Securities cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 510,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perficient by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Perficient by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Perficient by 431.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Perficient by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

